‘Wake-up call’ as India look for quick fix in second Test

NEW DELHI: England’s attacking “Bazball” style of play trumped India at home in the first Test but pundits and cricketers on Monday said the hosts remain favourites in the five-match series.

England cricket team celebrating wickets during a cricket match against India. — AFP/File

Rohit Sharma’s India lost the nail-biting opener by 28 runs in Hyderabad on Sunday on day four of the Test, after being ahead in the match for most of the opening three days.

England’s fearless “Bazball” brand of play devised by coach Brendon McCullum and skipper Ben Stokes has brought the team 14 victories in 19 Tests.

“Bazball: Believe the hype”, a headline in the Indian Express daily read.

It was India’s fourth loss in their last 47 Tests at home since 2013 -- and their first-ever after leading by 190 runs in the first innings of a home game.

“It’s just a wake-up call for India,” former England captain Nasser Hussain told Sky Sports. “England have shown that they’re not a side to be messed with,” he added.