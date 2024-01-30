ICC reprimands Bumrah for contact with Pope

NEW DELHI: India’s pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah was reprimanded by the International Cricket Council on Monday for “inappropriate physical contact” with England’s Ollie Pope during the home team’s 28-run Test defeat this weekend.

In this picture, Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah can be seen with English batsman Ollie Pope.. — AFP/File

The incident occurred during England’s second innings when Bumrah, after bowling and completing his follow-through, “deliberately stepped in Ollie Pope’s way as the batter went for a run, leading to inappropriate physical contact”, the ICC said in a statement.

Pope’s match-winning 196 handed India only its fourth loss in their last 47 Tests at home since 2013 -- but the hosts still remain favourites in the five-match series after losing the first Test.