ICC reprimands Bumrah for contact with Pope

NEW DELHI: India’s pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah was reprimanded by the International Cricket Council on Monday for “inappropriate physical contact” with England’s Ollie Pope during the home team’s 28-run Test defeat this weekend.
The incident occurred during England’s second innings when Bumrah, after bowling and completing his follow-through, “deliberately stepped in Ollie Pope’s way as the batter went for a run, leading to inappropriate physical contact”, the ICC said in a statement.
Pope’s match-winning 196 handed India only its fourth loss in their last 47 Tests at home since 2013 -- but the hosts still remain favourites in the five-match series after losing the first Test.
