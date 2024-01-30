Rashid to miss Afghanistan’s first-ever SL Test

KABUL: Ace spinner Rashid Khan will miss Afghanistan’s first-ever Test against Sri Lanka next month, selectors announced on Monday, as he continues to recover from a back surgery.

Afghanistan´s Rashid Khan reacts during the 2023 ICC Men´s Cricket World Cup one-day international on November 3, 2023. — AFP

The 25-year-old is Afghanistan’s highest Test wicket-taker -- with 34 in five matches -- and has been an integral part of the team in all formats of the game.

Selectors said Rashid was being cautiously monitored.

“Rashid Khan continues to recover from the back surgery and is set to miss the one-off Test against Sri Lanka,” the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) said in a statement.

The Test will be played in Colombo from February 2-6.

Another leg-spinning bowling all-rounder, Qais Ahmad, has been included in the squad as Rashid’s replacement.