Anil floats idea of Pak-India bilateral tennis series

ISLAMABAD: India on Monday again floated the idea of starting a bilateral tennis series with Pakistan following what All India Tennis Association (AITA) secretary Anil Dhupar called the outcome of growing interest for the sports in the region.

Talking to ‘The News’ on the sidelines of India tennis team’s first training session at the grass courts of Pakistan Sports Complex, the AITA secretary said that he had discussed the idea with Salim Saifullah Khan during recent interaction at the Asian Meet.

“Starting bilateral series would help promote the game of tennis in both countries. Initially both countries’ tennis officials initiated this idea in 2008 with some success. Later for reasons unknown there had been no progress. We want to restart the series in an effort to promote the game, generate public interest and attract sponsors. I have already talked to the PTF president in this regard and would deliberate further during my stay in Pakistan for the Davis Cup tie.” Anil denied his government’s involvement in tennis matters.

“We did not even ask for the government’s NOC or permission before coming to Pakistan. For the start of bilateral series, I don’t think we will be needing any NOC from our government. There is a need to move ahead in this regard.”

When asked why Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Indian hockey always turned down suggestions to restart bilateral series with Pakistan, he said there should be no such restriction in tennis. “Pakistan cricketers have recently travelled to India to play in the Cricket World Cup. I think there should be no bar on travelling for sports purposes from either side of the border. Why the BCCI refused to come over to Pakistan for the Asia Cup is something it can answer. But I believe that exchanges in sports are needed for modern day sports.” When questioned as to why the AITA fought to the last to deprive Pakistan of their Davis Cup hosting rights, he said it only used available options.

“We had booked our tickets to Pakistan long back, even prior to the decision of Independent Judge. We knew that we would be playing in Pakistan and that was why we have made all the prior arrangements. We only used available options” Anil revealed that the India government has doled out Rs8 crores (PKR18 crores) to his federation annually for tennis activities.

“We don’t organize any national or international events. Our units do that. When it comes to finances, no sport in India has any problem on that front. Hockey gets more than Rs100 crores each year from the government. Even wrestling, boxing and other Olympic sports get billions of rupees. That is apart from the amount we invest on sports through local sponsors. Our PM always calls medal winners at international Games and encourages them on their success.”

On tennis activities in India, Anil said that annually India hosts around 35 international circuit events for seniors and over 70 for juniors.

“We organize professional circuit events ranging from $15,000 to over $100,000. This is the proper way to help groom the youngsters for international events. I would love to host Pakistan juniors in the junior circuit and hope they would come to India to muster points.”