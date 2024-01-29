Pakistan go down against Holland after beating Nigeria

KARACHI: Pakistan suffered a 5-3 defeat at the hands of the Netherlands in their second FIH 5-a-side Hockey World Cup encounter after they had outclassed Nigeria 11-5 in Muscat, Oman, on Sunday.

The screengrab taken from a video shows a match between Nigeria and Pakistan men’s field hockey team on January 28, 2024, during the Hockey 5s World Cup in Oman. — X/ @FIH_Hockey

Pakistan took the lead in the match against Holland with a field goal by Ghazanfar Ali in the 5th minute but Alexander Schoep equalised in the 10th minute.

At the beginning of the second quarter, Pakistan’s captain Rana Abdul Waheed Ashraf scored a goal to establish Pakistan’s lead once again, which was ended by Van Der Drift Yannick’s goal in the 20th minute.

For the Netherlands, Alexander Schoep scored three goals, while Van der Drift Yannick and Middendrop Lokus scored one goal each. Ghazanfar Ali and Muhammad Abdullah were the other scorers for Pakistan.

Pakistan defeated Nigeria easily. Captain Rana Waheed scored five goals including a hat-trick while Abdul Hanan Shahid scored four goals including a hat-trick.

The match started with high speed and Pakistan forwards attacked Nigerian goal post time and again, resulting in a volley of goals.

Arshad Liaquat and Zakaria Hayat scored one goal each.

Solomon Benjamin scored two goals while Abraham Dennis, Godwin Sunday and John Peter scored one each for Nigeria.

Olympian Shakeel Abbasi is the head coach of the Pakistan team while Olympian Dilawar Hussain is performing the duties of manager.

Sixteen teams are participating in the FIH Five-a-side Hockey World Cup.

Pakistan will play their third pool match against Poland on Monday (today).