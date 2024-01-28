PHF, PFF to join hands for players’ welfare

LAHORE: The President of the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF), Mir Tariq Hussain Bugti, in a significant step towards enhancing the welfare of athletes, held a crucial meeting with the President of the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF), Haroon Malik.
The meeting aimed to forge an agreement on measures that would ensure the well-being and development of departmental sports and their players. The leaders exchanged valuable insights on the importance of scientific coaching methodologies and advanced training techniques for players in both hockey and football.
Recognizing the critical role of nutrition in an athlete’s performance, the discussion included insights into the nutritional needs of players and strategies to meet those requirements effectively.
