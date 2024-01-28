Shan reveals strategic approach for home Tests

LAHORE: Pakistan’s Test captain, Shan Masood, has shed light on the team’s strategic approach for the upcoming home Test series following the T20I World Cup 2024.

The screengrab shows Shan Masood talking to the media on Dec 13, 2023. — Facebook/Pakistan cricket board

In a recent interview, Masood discussed the challenges posed by unique climatic conditions on home soil and stressed the importance of adopting a proactive and risk-taking mindset. “It’s quite a long duration, around 8 months, but we have to take a chance somewhere. Considering the type of wickets we produce, obviously, weather plays a role. There is a lot of heat in August, and even in October, it remains quite hot. So, we will have to consider many things,” Shan explained.

Addressing the complexity of the series, the left-handed batter highlighted the need to quickly announce the core group and squad to provide clarity on Pakistan’s cricketing direction.

“Looking at the 8 months, we also need to see which set of players will be available. We will try to quickly announce our core group and the squad, so that there is a certain clarity on how Pakistan wants to play cricket in this manner,” he stated.

The 34-year-old emphasized the significance of adapting to various playing conditions, suggesting that the team might need to explore unconventional strategies.

He expressed a willingness to take risks and a commitment to elevating the team’s Test game, stating, “We need to explore all combinations, but I think one thing we are ready for is to take risks.’’