Karachi to host internationally certified marathon

KARACHI: Karachi will host an internationally certified marathon on Sunday (tomorrow), which is expected to be attended by hundreds of runners, including national and international athletes.

The marathon is being held by Sports in Pakistan.

Addressing a press conference, Dr. Syed Junaid Ali Shah, Caretaker Minister Sindh for Culture, Antiquities & Archives, Sports, and Youth Affairs, said Pakistan as a state is going to record a historic achievement

by organising an internationally accredited marathon for the first time on Sunday.

The marathon is being organised following the deployment of international-level benchmarking, technology, and proper routes, similar to what can be witnessed in marathons held in London and Paris.

This marathon is being held around the coastal routes without disturbing the hustle and bustle of the city.

CEO Sports in Pakistan Shoaib Nizam said Pakistani athletes had been participating in international standards marathons in different countries for the last few years, but runners in Pakistan could qualify for international running events through the Karachi Marathon being held for the first time in Pakistan at an international level.

This is a first full-distance (42.2 km) marathon, which is measured and accredited by World Athletics, the international governing body for athletic sports.

It is important to mention that all full-distance marathon runners in this event will have their

running time recognized globally by all major marathon events around the world.

Not only this, but every runner can be tracked using a special app developed for this event.