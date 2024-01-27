8 Pak players in 6 PSA events in Feb

KARACHI: Pakistan’s eight players will participate in six international events next month.

According to details, Noor Zaman is third seed in the $9000 Challenge Cup (2nd Leg) that is to be held in Hong Kong from January 30 to February 3. He will also take part in the $12,000 IPSWICH Challenger Cup in England from February 13-17 where he is fourth seed. Asim Khan, Ashab Irfan, Saeed Abdul, and Abdul Malik are featuring in the $3000 Squash On Fire Open in the United States from February 9-11.In the first round, top seed Asim and third seed Ashab got byes while Saeed is to face wildcard Shearer Xi China and Abdul Malik will play against wildcard Karan Malik from India.

Huzaifa Ibrahim has got wildcard for HSC Houston Men’s Open, a PSA World Tour Gold, that is to be held in the United States from February 13-18.Ammad Fareed will participate in the $9000 Goodfellow Classic in Canada from February 20-24 where he is drawn against Abdelrahman Abdelkhalek from Egypt in the first round.