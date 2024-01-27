Khawar emphasises players’ duty to country

LAHORE: Interim Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Election Commissioner Shah Khawar addressed concerns about players prioritising franchise leagues over national duty.

In his maiden press conference at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, he addressed several issues related to the board and its functioning.

Shah Khawar clarified that the PCB constitution does not disallow caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi from assuming his duties as a member of the Board of Governors (BoG). He emphasised that the chairman’s office is not considered an office of profit.

Regarding the process of electing the PCB chairman, Khawar explained that the Prime Minister, as the patron of the PCB, has the authority to nominate two members to the BoG, which has already been done. He highlighted that the election commissioner’s role is to oversee day-to-day affairs until the elections are held. Elections for the PCB chairman depend on the constitution of the BoG, and if possible, they can be conducted within one week.

Shah Khawar mentioned that some contracts of certain officials are expiring, and if necessary, short-term appointments may be made within the limits. He assured that the PCB administration is actively involved in the process of organising the Pakistan Super League (PSL), with the interior ministry collaborating and liaising with the PCB.