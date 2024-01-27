Atletico beat Sevilla to reach Copa semis as Depay delivers

MADRID: Memphis Depay fired Atletico Madrid into the Copa del Rey semi-finals by earning his team a 1-0 win over Sevilla on Thursday.

Sevilla's Sergio Ramos (R) falls down next to Atletico Madrid's Saul Niguez (2nL) during the Spanish Copa del Rey (King's Cup) quarter-final football match at the Metropolitano stadium in Madrid on January 25, 2024. — AFP

The Dutch forward, on as a substitute, prodded home in the final stages to help Atletico join Real Sociedad, Athletic Bilbao and Real Mallorca in the final four.

Antoine Griezmann skied a first-half penalty for Diego Simeone´s side who ground out their win against their resilient visitors at the Metropolitano stadium.

Atletico survived a late scare when Pablo Barrios conceded a penalty but the decision was overturned after the referee reviewed the incident with VAR.

“Games against Sevilla are always hard, they were very solid in defence,” Simeone told Movistar.

“This (win) gives us excitement and hope.”

Players observed a moment of silence before the game to pay respect to three Sevilla fans who died in the morning in a traffic accident on the way to Madrid.

Sevilla coach Quique Sanchez Flores said the game should not have taken place as a result.

“I´ve come to my press conference to give my condolences to Sevilla fans ... we were playing on a day on which we should have been holding vigil over people who had been coming to this game, it´s very sad,” he said, not taking any questions.

Sevilla defender Sergio Ramos, formerly captain of Atletico´s rivals Real Madrid, came in for jeers from the start and almost silenced them as he narrowly failed to reach a free kick.

Sanchez Flores´ Sevilla, struggling badly in La Liga, made a strong start but gave away a penalty when Marcao clumsily fouled Nahuel Molina.

However Griezmann slipped as he shot, sending the ball wildly looping off target.

Sevilla sat deep to defend and frustrate the hosts, who failed to create any further clear chances until late on.

Griezmann had a goal ruled out for offside before Simeone took him and strike partner Alvaro Morata off after 66 minutes to shake up his attack, with Depay and Angel Correa coming on.