HBL PSL fans to vote for favourite personalities

LAHORE: Pakistan cricket fans will have an opportunity to nominate their favourite personalities who will be recognised by the Pakistan Cricket Board under the Hamaray Heroes (powered by Kingdom valley) initiative during the HBL Pakistan Super League 9 from 17 February to 18 March.

An image of HBL PSL logo. — PCB

The PCB said that fans can submit their suggestions by completing a nominations form, which will be available before 11:59pm, Saturday, 3 February.

The final list will be presented to a panel tasked with shortlisting thirty-four candidates for acknowledgment during the tournament, which will be held in Karachi, Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi.