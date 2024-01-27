Prajwar Dev visa delayed due to AITA

ISLAMABAD: Indian reserve player Prajwar Dev who submitted his papers with the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi rather late is expected to get his visa at the earliest after all relevant formalities are completed.

Indian reserve player Prajwar Dev. — Sportstar, The Hindu/File

All other four players and officials, officially named by the All Indian Tennis Association (AITA) were awarded visas following clearance from all relevant agencies back in Pakistan.

While the entire Indian tennis contingent including four team members drawn to play against Pakistan in the Davis Cup Group I tie at the Sports Complex grass courts on February 3-4 submitted their papers on December 18, Prajwar Dev passport copies with the High Commission were submitted in the first week of January.

“The fault lies with the AITA which submitted Prajwar Dev’s papers more than two weeks after the first submission. When it comes to issuing Pakistan visas to Indian nationals, at least four weeks are required to complete formalities. Efforts are to issue Prajwar Dev a visa before the start of the tie. His documents should have been submitted along with other contingent members. The delay by AITA has resulted in the delay in awarding visas to the player,” one of the PTF officials looking after the office work, when approached, said.

Those players who were issued visas late Thursday evening are Ramkumar Ramanathan, Sriram Balaji, Yuki Bhambri and Saketh Myneni.

Others are: Rohit Rajpal (captain), Zeeshan Ali (Coach), Ashutosh Singh (coach), Anand Kumar, and Debashish Das (official).

“Four members plus the reserves already named in the first badge were issued visas late last evening. Prajwar Dev’s name was not there in the first badge, hence he would get visas later.”