Pollard set to provide firepower to Kings

LAHORE: Kieron Pollard stands tall as a powerhouse having immense power and skill in the pulsating world of T20 cricket. The West Indian all-rounder is set to provide his explosive batting, effective bowling, and exceptional fielding skills for the Karachi Kings in the upcoming HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 9.

A veteran in the world of T20 cricket, Kieron Pollard has carved a niche for himself as a dynamic all-rounder, making an indelible mark across various leagues globally. His cricketing journey has been nothing short of extraordinary, and now he is set to don the vibrant blue of Karachi Kings once again.

Karachi Kings acquired his services for the HBL PSL 9 by picking him in the first round of the Platinum category during the HBL PSL Draft, recognising his dynamic prowess.

He has previously represented the Kings in the second season of the marquee league. He then had stints with Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi in subsequent editions before his return to Karachi Kings this year, highlighting the team’s trust in his match-winning abilities.

Pollard’s impact on the game is well-documented. Known for his aggressive batting style and the ability to decimate bowling attacks, he promises to be a key asset in the Kings’ batting lineup.