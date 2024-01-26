PCB grants NOCs to another five players for BPL

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has issued No Objection Certificates (NOCs) to five more players for participation in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). The players who received NOCs are Aamer Jamal, Saim Ayub, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, and Akif Javed.

View of the PCB headquarters in Lahore. — AFP/File

Ahmed Shehzad has also applied for an NOC to participate in the BPL. Shehzad has been approached by Barisal for the tournament. The PCB had already granted NOCs to several prominent players for BPL.