PCB grants NOCs to another five players for BPL

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has issued No Objection Certificates (NOCs) to five more players for participation in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). The players who received NOCs are Aamer Jamal, Saim Ayub, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, and Akif Javed.
Ahmed Shehzad has also applied for an NOC to participate in the BPL. Shehzad has been approached by Barisal for the tournament. The PCB had already granted NOCs to several prominent players for BPL.
BRISBANE: Kavem Hodge and Joshua Da Silva put on 149 runs for the sixth wicket to lead a West Indies fightback against...
DOHA: Saudi Arabia booked an Asian Cup last-16 showdown with South Korea after a lively but goalless draw with...
MELBOURNE: Defending champion Aryna Sabalenka will clash with Chinese 12th seed Zheng Qinwen in the Australian Open...
HYDERABAD, India: Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal led India´s charging reply to England´s 246, which had been driven by...
DUBAI: Pat Cummins won the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for the ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year for leading Australia...
ISLAMABAD: Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi registered wins in the seventh round of National Women T20 Tournament. After...