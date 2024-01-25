Japan cruise past Indonesia to reach Asian Cup last 16

DOHA: Japan cruised into the last 16 of the Asian Cup and a possible showdown with South Korea after a 3-1 win over Indonesia on Wednesday.

Japanese players celebrate after Ayase Ueda scored his second goal on Jan. 24, 2024. — AFP

Ayase Ueda struck in each half to go with a late Indonesia own goal in Doha to send the pre-tournament favourites through as group runners-up behind Iraq.

Sandy Walsh scored a consolation goal for Indonesia in injury time at the end of the game.

Japan will now face the winners of Group E — South Korea’s group.

Jurgen Klinsmann’s South Korea are currently second on goal difference behind Jordan and face Malaysia in their final group match on Thursday.

Indonesia finished third in Group D and will have to wait until the first round concludes on Thursday to see if they go through as one of the four best third-place teams.

Following Japan’s shock 2-1 defeat to Iraq, coach Hajime Moriyasu made eight changes to his starting line-up, bringing in an entirely new defence.

He kept faith in goalkeeper Zion Suzuki, who was at fault against Iraq and was racially abused online after the game.

But there was still no place for Brighton winger Kaoru Mitoma, who was left out of the match-day squad for a third straight game as he struggles for full fitness.

Japan were awarded a penalty in the sixth minute after a VAR check ruled that Indonesia defender Jordi Amat had dragged down Ueda in the box.

The Feyenoord striker dusted himself down and dispatched the spot kick past goalkeeper Ernando Ari.

Japan stayed in control but let the pace drop off significantly, and Indonesia began to create scoring chances as the first half wore on.

Japan cranked the tempo back up and Keito Nakamura lashed a volley against the post in the 35th minute.

They kept it going in the second half and Ueda doubled their lead seven minutes after the restart.

Ritsu Doan cut through the Indonesia defence down the wing and Ueda was on hand to tap home his low cross.

Ueda went looking for his hat-trick and his shot pressured Indonesia defender Justin Hubner into firing the ball into his own goal in the 88th minute.

But Indonesia got an even later goal to give their fans something to cheer about, with Walsh volleying home from close range in the 91st minute.