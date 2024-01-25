Zverev stuns Alcaraz to set up Australian Open semi with Medvedev

MELBOURNE: Alexander Zverev battled through the pain barrier to stun Carlos Alcaraz in the early hours of Thursday and book an Australian Open semi-final against Daniil Medvedev, weathering a big fightback from the world number two.

Germany's Alexander Zverev celebrates after victory against Spain's Carlos Alcaraz during their men's singles quarter-final match on day 11 of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on January 25, 2024 — AFP

The German sixth seed eventually prevailed 6-1, 6-3, 6-7 (2/7), 6-4 for a phenomenal win on Rod Laver Arena to make the last four at a Grand Slam for a seventh time.

Zverev, still searching for a breakthrough major title, will meet Medvedev next after the Russian third seed battled past Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz in five gruelling sets.

“He’s been kicking my arse a lot the last year or so. But maybe this’ll be it, this’ll be the place,” Zverev said of Medvedev.

He had to dig deep to get past Alcaraz, who was 2-5 down in the third set and seemingly out for the count.

“I’m playing one of the best players in the world, especially over the last two years... he’s won two Grand Slams,” said the German.

“When you’re up 6-1, 6-3, 5-2, you start thinking. We’re all human. It’s a great honour to play against guys like this and when you’re so close to winning your brain starts going and it’s not always helpful.

“But I’m happy that I fought back quite well in the fourth set and didn’t let go.”

The 26-year-old last made the semis in Melbourne in 2020 and has only once been to a Grand Slam final, when he lost the 2020 US Open decider to Dominic Thiem despite holding a 2-0 lead.

He managed to down Alcaraz despite toenail pain that needed treatment during the match.

“I have a lot of blood under my toenails, that’s quite painful,” he said.

“But you know what, I would much rather feel the way I’m feeling right now with a bit of pain here and there and be in the semi-finals than be at home.

“I’m fine, and I’m happy to be here and ready to get going.”

Before meeting Zverev, Alcaraz had only dropped one set and a single service game and had spent five hours less on court than the German.

But he did not know what had hit him in the opening set, with an ultra-aggressive Zverev ripping through it in 29 minutes, getting 16 of 18 first serves in play and winning 14 of those points.

The Spaniard refocused and was more authoritative in the second set, hitting his groundstrokes and getting to the net.