PCB election commissioner assumes charge as board chairman

LAHORE: The Chief Election Commissioner of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Shah Khawar, has assumed the additional charge of acting chairman of the board.
He was welcomed in the office by Chief Operating Officer Salman Naseer and directors of the board. The acting chairman is set to hold meetings with PCB officials on important matters and is to hold election of the PCB chairman in four weeks time.
Shah Khawar had been appointed as the acting PCB chief by the federal government, and he will also oversee the elections to the board, which are expected to be held within four weeks.
Shah Khawar will announce the governing board after consultations with stakeholders.
LAHORE: Pakistan ace batter Babar Azam on Wednesday climbed to the fourth in the latest International Cricket Council ...
ISLAMABAD: Tennis star Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi has emerged as a strong contender for the post of president Pakistan...
KARACHI: Zubair Raja, Ahsan Ahmed, Nibras Malik, Ismail Aftab, Fida Hussain and Fahim Ramzan earned top spots in their...
EAST LONDON: Pakistan beat Nepal by five wickets in their match of Under-19 World Cup here on Wednesday. ...
French coach of Ivory Coast national football team Jean-Louis Gasset speaks during a press conference
ABIDJAN: Former champions Algeria crashed out of the Africa Cup of Nations in the group stage on Tuesday after a shock...