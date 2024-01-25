PCB election commissioner assumes charge as board chairman

LAHORE: The Chief Election Commissioner of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Shah Khawar, has assumed the additional charge of acting chairman of the board.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) interim head Shah Khawar. — X/@ShahKhawar64

He was welcomed in the office by Chief Operating Officer Salman Naseer and directors of the board. The acting chairman is set to hold meetings with PCB officials on important matters and is to hold election of the PCB chairman in four weeks time.

Shah Khawar had been appointed as the acting PCB chief by the federal government, and he will also oversee the elections to the board, which are expected to be held within four weeks.

Shah Khawar will announce the governing board after consultations with stakeholders.