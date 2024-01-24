Morata strike sends Atletico into La Liga top four

MADRID: Alvaro Morata´s second-half winner secured Atletico Madrid a 1-0 victory at Granada on Monday, taking Diego Simeone´s men into the La Liga top four.
The capital club took advantage of Athletic Bilbao´s 1-0 loss at Valencia on Saturday to move above the Basque team into fourth on goals scored, with a game in hand.
Atletico are a distant 11 points adrift of surprise league leaders Girona.
Visitors Atletico made a slow start against their second-bottom opponents, but Rodrigo Riquelme forced Granada goalkeeper Augusto Batalla into a good save in the 31st minute, seconds before Antoine Griezmann rattled the crossbar.
Morata broke the deadlock, though, in the 55th minute with a header, from a Griezmann cross, which survived a VAR check for offside. Samuel Lino then struck the bar, before Saul Niguez´s effort was ruled out by VAR for offside.
