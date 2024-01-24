Discontent growing among players over PCB NOC policy

LAHORE: Discontent is growing among Pakistan’s top cricketers regarding the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) No Objection Certificate (NOC) policy for participation in overseas T20 tournaments.

Several centrally contracted players are reportedly considering giving up their contracts with the board due to dissatisfaction with the current policy.

Under the policy established during Zaka Ashraf’s tenure, centrally contracted players are allowed to participate in two overseas T20 competitions.

However, recent refusals of NOCs for players like Zaman Khan, Fakhar Zaman, and Muhammad Haris to play in the Bangladesh Premier League have triggered discontent among players.

According to sources, the players are frustrated with the board’s denial of permission to participate in foreign competitions, especially when they are not required to play for the country.

The discontent stems from a perceived inconsistency in the board’s policy, with players feeling that the NOC decisions are arbitrary and not aligned with the established regulations.

The policy appears to be causing friction between the PCB and its centrally contracted players, raising concerns about the potential impact on player-board relations and the overall stability of Pakistan cricket.

The situation is evolving, and stakeholders are keenly watching for any developments or resolutions to the ongoing rift.