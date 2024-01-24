Hockey players unpaid for six months

LAHORE: The Pakistan men’s hockey team has experienced a rise in the International Hockey Federation (FIH) rankings, climbing to the 15th position after participating in the Paris Olympics qualifiers in Muscat.

The Men in Green fell short of securing a spot for the 2024 Paris Olympics. — Instagram/ammadbutt_16

However, the joy of this achievement is overshadowed by the revelation from the team’s captain, Ammad Butt, who disclosed that the players have not received their salaries from the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) for the past six months.

In an Instagram post, Captain Ammad expressed gratitude to the fans for their support while shedding light on the challenges faced by the players. He highlighted the lack of facilities, government support, sponsorship, media coverage, and a proper professional system for the past decade.

The captain’s revelation comes after the team’s bid for Olympic qualification fell short, losing to New Zealand in the third place match of the qualifiers.