Hockey players unpaid for six months

LAHORE: The Pakistan men’s hockey team has experienced a rise in the International Hockey Federation (FIH) rankings, climbing to the 15th position after participating in the Paris Olympics qualifiers in Muscat.
However, the joy of this achievement is overshadowed by the revelation from the team’s captain, Ammad Butt, who disclosed that the players have not received their salaries from the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) for the past six months.
In an Instagram post, Captain Ammad expressed gratitude to the fans for their support while shedding light on the challenges faced by the players. He highlighted the lack of facilities, government support, sponsorship, media coverage, and a proper professional system for the past decade.
The captain’s revelation comes after the team’s bid for Olympic qualification fell short, losing to New Zealand in the third place match of the qualifiers.
ISLAMABAD: The sixth round of matches in the National Women’s T20 Tournament saw wins for Lahore, Karachi and Multan...
MADRID: Alvaro Morata´s second-half winner secured Atletico Madrid a 1-0 victory at Granada on Monday, taking Diego...
KARACHI: Former Davis Cup Captain Hameed ul Haq has said that Pakistan has a golden chance to beat India in Davis Cup...
ABIDJAN: The injured Mohamed Salah watched from the stands as Egypt played out a crazy 2-2 draw with Cape Verde at the...
LAHORE: The International Cricket Council has announced the Men’s and Women’s Teams of the Year for 2023 across...
DOHA: Petar Segrt reached into his jacket pocket with a grin and pulled out a smashed pair of glasses -- victims of...