Shaheen says players shortlisted for T20 World Cup

LAHORE: Pakistan’s T20 captain, Shaheen Shah Afridi, has said that players have been for the T20 World Cup. “We sorted out 16-20 players (for the World Cup),” he said.

Shaheen Shah Afridi addresses a press conference on January 11, 2024. — PCB

He praised Iftikhar Ahmed for his role in the final T20I victory. He mentioned youngsters Haseebullah, Abbas Afridi, and Saim Ayub as future prospects. “Ifti (Iftikhar) is a very experienced player and we wanted to give everyone a proper chance,” he said.

“In the first four games, we had collapses in fielding and batting, but we played as a team and got the win in the final T20I, which was crucial.

“Abbas Afridi is a solid fielder and batsman with good bowling skills. He brings stability and is eager to perform whenever given a chance.

“Saim Ayub, although he couldn’t perform as expected, has the ability to serve Pakistan well.”