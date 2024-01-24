Shaheen says players shortlisted for T20 World Cup

LAHORE: Pakistan’s T20 captain, Shaheen Shah Afridi, has said that players have been for the T20 World Cup. “We sorted out 16-20 players (for the World Cup),” he said.
He praised Iftikhar Ahmed for his role in the final T20I victory. He mentioned youngsters Haseebullah, Abbas Afridi, and Saim Ayub as future prospects. “Ifti (Iftikhar) is a very experienced player and we wanted to give everyone a proper chance,” he said.
“In the first four games, we had collapses in fielding and batting, but we played as a team and got the win in the final T20I, which was crucial.
“Abbas Afridi is a solid fielder and batsman with good bowling skills. He brings stability and is eager to perform whenever given a chance.
“Saim Ayub, although he couldn’t perform as expected, has the ability to serve Pakistan well.”
