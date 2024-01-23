China’s Zheng draws on Li Na advice to make last eight

MELBOURNE: Zheng Qinwen drew on advice from Chinese great Li Na to match her exploits at the US Open last year by storming into the Australian Open quarter-finals for the first time on Monday.

China's Zheng Qinwen signs autographs for fans after her victory. — AFP/File

The 12th seed, known to her fans as "Queen Wen", was on another level to the unseeded Oceane Dodin, routing the Frenchwoman 6-0, 6-3 at Rod Laver Arena in under an hour. It set up a clash next another unseeded player, Russia´s Anna Kalinskaya, with a new face guaranteed to be in the Melbourne Park semi-finals. The match was shown in prime time in China and Zheng, just 21, said she was trying not to left the pressure get to her.

"At the beginning I was feeling like this is a responsibility, sometimes pressure. But right now, I am just trying to focus on myself, playing day by day, don´t think too much," she said. "Of course I am really happy that I have a lot of fans that come to support me here, also in front of the TV, whether in China or all over the world." China´s brightest young tennis star has raced through the rankings to reach world number 15 and is looking to build on a breakthrough 2023.