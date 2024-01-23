Kohli opts out of first two England Tests: BCCI

NEW DELHI: India´s Virat Kohli will miss the first two Tests against England due to "personal reasons", the country´s cricket board said on Monday.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India will name a replacement soon with the opening Test of the five-match series starting Thursday in Hyderabad. "Virat has spoken to Captain Rohit Sharma, the team management and the selectors and has emphasised that while representing the country has always been his top priority, certain personal situations demand his presence and undivided attention," BCCI said in a statement.
