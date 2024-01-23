Lahore edge Karachi in Women’s T20

ISLAMABAD: Spurred by Bismah Maroof’s undefeated half-century, Lahore won a close match against Karachi in the National Women’s T20 Tournament at Shoaib Akhtar Cricket Stadium Monday.

Team players are ready for a shot on the ground in this still on January 22, 2024. — Facebook/Pakistan Cricket Team

In reply to Lahore’s 149-5 in 20 overs, Karachi fell just nine runs short, managing 140-6 in reply. Bismah (54 not out), with an unbeaten half-century, was the highest scorer for Lahore and was adjudged player of the match as well. Ayesha Zafar (17 not out) was the other contributor with the bat as the side ended up with 149-5 in 20 overs.

Aroob got two wickets, while Fatima, Maham and Rameen returned with one each. Karachi had a stuttering start to the chase with both the openers dismissed inside the powerplay. Javeria Khan fell to Fatima Khan for just two runs and Muneeba Ali (6) was caught off Nida’s bowling.

Omaima Sohail and Yusra Amir built a 32-run third-wicket partnership to bring a semblance of stability to the chase. Iram ran out Yusra (16) to bring the Karachi skipper on the crease. Fatima and Omaima stitched a 55-run fourth-wicket stand to bring momentum to the innings. Left-arm spinner Nashra Sundhu brought an end to this partnership by rattling Fatima’s stumps, who walked back after 28 off 22 with the help of five fours.

Shortly after, Aroob (6) was caught by Iram off Noreen Yaqoob and Ghulam Fatima trapped Omaima (46) leg-before wicket. Fatima Khan, Nida, Nashra, Noreen and Ghulam Fatima all got a batter out each. Scores in brief: Lahore beat Karachi by nine runs at Shoaib Akhtar Cricket Stadium: Lahore 149-5, 20 overs (Bismah Maroof 54 not out, Sidra Amin 41, Ayesha Zafar 17 not out.