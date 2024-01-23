Jota, Nunez send Liverpool five points clear

BOURNEMOUTH: Liverpool shrugged off the absence of Mohamed Salah to move five points clear at the top of the Premier League as Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez struck twice in a 4-0 win at Bournemouth on Sunday.

Diogo Jota (L) celebrates with Liverpool's Dutch striker Cody Gakpo (R) after scoring their second goal during the English Premier League football match between Bournemouth and Liverpool at southern England on January 21, 2024. — AFP

The Reds´ title credentials will be tested while their star man is away with Egypt at the Africa Cup of Nations. But Jota and Nunez stood up to be counted to secure a vital win at one of the form sides in the Premier League.

Bournemouth had lost just once in their previous nine games to climb comfortably clear of the relegation zone. However, the Cherries were held at arm´s length in the first half before Jurgen Klopp´s men turned on the style after the break.

"It was obvious we needed to change something. We did and it worked much better," said Klopp on the turnaround in his side´s display between the first and second half. "Everything was better, we put them really under pressure and we scored some beautiful goals, Impact from the bench again as well so it turned into a pretty good evening."

The visitors were restricted to pot shots in a first period devoid of clear chances. But the game turned on one moment of quality from Liverpool to break the deadlock on 49 minutes.