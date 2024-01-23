Jota, Nunez send Liverpool five points clear

BOURNEMOUTH: Liverpool shrugged off the absence of Mohamed Salah to move five points clear at the top of the Premier League as Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez struck twice in a 4-0 win at Bournemouth on Sunday.
The Reds´ title credentials will be tested while their star man is away with Egypt at the Africa Cup of Nations. But Jota and Nunez stood up to be counted to secure a vital win at one of the form sides in the Premier League.
Bournemouth had lost just once in their previous nine games to climb comfortably clear of the relegation zone. However, the Cherries were held at arm´s length in the first half before Jurgen Klopp´s men turned on the style after the break.
"It was obvious we needed to change something. We did and it worked much better," said Klopp on the turnaround in his side´s display between the first and second half. "Everything was better, we put them really under pressure and we scored some beautiful goals, Impact from the bench again as well so it turned into a pretty good evening."
The visitors were restricted to pot shots in a first period devoid of clear chances. But the game turned on one moment of quality from Liverpool to break the deadlock on 49 minutes.
KARACHI: Former Davis Cup Captain Hameed ul Haq has said that Pakistan has a golden chance to beat India in Davis Cup...
ABIDJAN: The injured Mohamed Salah watched from the stands as Egypt played out a crazy 2-2 draw with Cape Verde at the...
LAHORE: The International Cricket Council has announced the Men’s and Women’s Teams of the Year for 2023 across...
DOHA: Petar Segrt reached into his jacket pocket with a grin and pulled out a smashed pair of glasses -- victims of...
LAHORE: Discontent is growing among Pakistan’s top cricketers regarding the Pakistan Cricket Board’s No Objection...
DOHA: Debutants Tajikistan struck twice late on to beat Lebanon 2-1 and reach the Asian Cup knockout rounds on Monday....