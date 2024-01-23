Saudis toil into Asian Cup last 16, Thailand inch closer

DOHA: Roberto Mancini´s Saudi Arabia reached the Asian Cup knockout rounds on Sunday with a laboured 2-0 win over a Kyrgyzstan side who played most of the second half with nine men.

Saudi Arabia's Italian coach Roberto Mancini reacts during the Qatar 2023 AFC Asian Cup Group F football match between Kyrgyzstan and Saudi Arabia at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al-Rayyan, west of Doha on January 21, 2024. — AFP

Also in Group F, an unadventurous Thailand held Oman 0-0 to inch towards the last 16 in Qatar. Mancini´s men are ranked 56 in the world to Kyrgyzstan´s 98 but they made hard work of their depleted opponents before joining holders Qatar, Iran, Iraq and Australia in the next round. Mancini, who won the European Championship with his native Italy in 2021, played down Saudi Arabia´s chances of lifting the Asian crown for a fourth time.

"The rankings say Japan, Korea, Iran, Australia -- and we are too far," he said. The Saudis, who came back to claim a last-gasp 2-1 victory over Oman in their opening game, have six points from two matches.

Kyrgyzstan were the clear underdogs even with 11 men and their task was made a lot harder after just nine minutes when Ayzar Akmatov was sent off for a studs-up challenge. Akmatov was initially yellow-carded but the referee flashed the red after a VAR check.

The Saudis could not immediately turn the numerical advantage into goals, with Feras Al-Brikan missing two big chances. The frustration looked set to continue when Abdulelah Al-Malki hit the post, but Saud Abdulhamid collected the rebound and crossed the ball back into the box for Mohamed Kanno to volley home on 35 minutes.

Kyrgyzstan were reduced to nine men in the 52nd minute after another VAR red-card check saw Kimi Merk dismissed for another bad tackle. Saudi substitute Faisal Al-Ghamdi finally added a second goal in the 84th minute, letting fly a shot from the edge of the box that goalkeeper Erzhan Tokotaev fumbled into the goal.