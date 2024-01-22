Naseem beats former world champion to reach semis

LAHORE: Mohammad Naseem Akhtar came from 2-0 down to inflict a 5-3 defeat on former world champion Ahsan Ramzan on Sunday to qualify for the semi-finals of the NBP 48th National Snooker Championship 2024 at the NBP Sports Complex Karachi snooker arena.

This representational image shows Snooker balls on the snooker table. — Pexels

Others who progressed to the semi-finals were Sohail Shehzad, Awais Ullah Munir and Asjad Iqbal. National champion Shahid Aftab also crashed out of the event and it means that a new national champion will be crowned this time.

Former national champions Mohammad Asif and Mohammad Sajjad had already exited at various stages of the 37-cueists event. In the quarter-finals some solid contests were seen. Punjab’s Naseem Akhtar, a former Under-18 world champion, stunned Ahsan Ramzan of Punjab after a good battle. Both cueists gave tough time to each other. However, it was Naseem who kept a tight control on the show after initial hiccups when he was at one stage 0-2 down. Naseem, who belongs to Sahiwal, went on to win the next four frames to secure a 4-2 lead. Ahsan, who had clinched the world title in 2021, reduced the deficit by winning the seventh frame. However, it did not unsettle Naseem as he won the next frame quite convincingly to secure a fine victory and a place in the semi-finals.

Hunted in 2017 and groomed quite well by the snooker authorities, Naseem will be playing the semi-finals for the first time in his career during which he has also won Asian Under-21 Championship bronze medal.

The frames score was 1-72, 8-71,74-01, 68-58, 58-07, 57-39, 50-74(73), 87-24 in favour of Naseem who is a regular participant in international circuit.

Meanwhile, in the other quarter-final second seed and last edition’s runner-up Shan Namat of Islamabad went down to Sohail Shehzad of Sindh 5-3. Sohail had a solid start when he won the first two frames quite convincingly with breaks of 64 and 54.

After losing the third frame cheaply he fought back and went on to win the next two frames to gain a 4-1 lead. However, Shan at this stage regained his composure and won the next two frames to make it 3-4. And now it was the turn of Sohail who demonstrated terrific potting ability and control and won the eighth frame 64-17 to seal a fine victory.

The frames score was 69-14(64), 77-30(54), 13-65, 82-04(55), 71-02, 32-99(99), 48-52, 64-17. In the third quarter-final, Asjad Iqbal of NBP defeated former national champion Shahid Aftab of Punjab after a gripping fight 5-4 to qualify for the semi-finals. At one stage, Asjad was 3-1 down despite winning the first frame. He won the next two frames to make it 3-3. He lost the seventh frame but regained confidence and took the next two to seal a good win.

The frames score was 58-26, 0-81(81), 28-70, 39-68, 71-42, 68-30(66), 58-71, 77-42(69), 68-37 in favour of Asjad.

In the fourth and final quarter-final, third seed Awais Ullah Munir of Punjab came from 0-4 down to conquer Abdul Javed of Islamabad 5-4 to secure the last-four berth.

The frames score was 30-68(63), 0-96(90), 1-89(89), 12-70, 78-07, 98-01(62), 66-40, 67-0(66), 76-53.

In the best-of-11-frame semi-finals on Monday (today), Asjad will face Naseem while Sohail will lock horns with Awais.