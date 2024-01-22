Meetings today to finalise roadmap for PCB chairman election

ISLAMABAD: Some important meetings will be held on Monday (today) including one between Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Minister Fawad Hasan Fawad and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Election Commissioner Shah Khawar Advocate to discuss the future course of action to elect the Board’s new chairman.

This image shows the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) sign board. — AFP/File

Well-informed sources confirmed to The News that the PCB Election Commissioner who has been given all the powers to form the Board of Governors will be in much better position following these meetings as to how to move forward.

“There are so many things to sort out before the formation of the PCB Governing Board and chairman election. One of the important aspects is the text of Zaka Ashraf’s resignation as to whether he has resigned from the post of interim chairman of PCB only or as a member of the PCB Management Committee. The text of resignation will give more clarity,” one of the highly placed sources in the Ministry said.

He confirmed that Zaka’s resignation has reached the Patron Office and will be with the Ministry on Monday for required notification. “If the text says that he has resigned from all positions, then a new member will replace him on the Management Committee, otherwise the same MC will be there till the time the Election Commissioner constitutes the Governing Board. Once the Governing Board is constituted, the Management Committee will automatically stand dissolved. In that case, Mustafa Ramday will emerge as the only contender for the post of Chairman PCB as he is also a nominee of the Patron and will be there on the PCB GB along with Zaka Ashraf. In case a replacement of Zaka comes from the Patron, the fresh nominee from the patron will be having better chance of taking over the coveted position.”

The Lahore High Court has empowered the Election Commissioner Shah Khawar to form the PCB GB which will then elect the new chairman. There are also suggestions from some quarters to leave the PCB Chairman election for the elected government and empower the Election Commissioner to run the affairs till that time.

“All these questions will have definite answers following the meetings scheduled for Monday. There is a good chance that the Election Commissioner will constitute the Governing Board and go on to conduct elections within the next ten days. Once he forms the Board, the MC will stand dissolved.”