Pakistan snatch 42-run win over NZ in fifth T20

CHRISTCHURCH: Pakistan´s spinners ran through New Zealand to pick up a consolation 42-run win in the fifth and final Twenty20 international on Sunday and avoid a series clean sweep.

Pakistan´s Mohammad Nawaz (L) celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of New Zealand on January 21, 2024. — AFP

The tourists lost the five-match series 4-1 but it ended on a positive note as they dismissed the Black Caps for a paltry 92 in defence of 134-8. Part-time offspinner Iftikhar Ahmed produced career-best figures of 3-24 as a weakened New Zealand batting lineup struggled against the turning ball and were skittled for their eighth-lowest T20 total.

Only opener Finn Allen (22) and Glenn Phillips (26) passed 20 as Pakistan claimed the last eight wickets for 39 runs in comfortably their best bowling display of the series.

Left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz (2-18) was effective with the new ball, removing Rachin Ravindra and Will Young cheaply, while Shaheen Shah Afridi had something to cheer at the end of his maiden series as captain, taking 2-20.

New Zealand were missing three of their first-choice batters: Kane Williamson (knee injury), Devon Conway (Covid-19) and Daryl Mitchell (rested). Earlier, it appeared the home side had done enough to push for a clean sweep when they restricted

Pakistan´s batters with another disciplined bowling display. Seamers Tim Southee, Matt Henry and Lockie Ferguson all claimed two scalps, along with spinner Ish Sodhi.

Southee (2-19), the highest wicket-taker in T20 cricket, dismissed debutant Haseebullah Khan in the opening over and returned in the 13th over to remove the dangerous Fakhar Zaman, who had raced to 33 off 16 balls.

Top-scorer Mohammad Rizwan departed soon afterwards for 38 off 38, ultimately consigning Pakistan to the lowest first-innings score by either team in the series.

Pakistan captain Shaheen Shah Afridi said it was “very important” his team avoided a whitewash series loss to New Zealand after winning the fifth and final Twenty20 International by 42 runs.

“Today´s game was very important for us. We needed that as a unit to step forward,” Shaheen said. “In the first four games, there were a lot of collapses, as a fielding unit, as a batting unit, but I think today we played as a team and we needed that win.

“It´s not easy for any team to come here. And I think our mind is on the World Cup. We´re just checking out every spot for every player and giving chances to youngsters.”

Pakistan won the toss

Pakistan Innings

Haseebullah c Phillips b Southee 0

Rizwan c Ravindra b Henry 38

Azam c Phillips b Sodhi 13

Zaman c Ferguson b Southee 33

Nawaz c Southee b Sodhi 1

Iftikhar c Young b Ferguson 5

Farhan c Phillips b Ferguson 19

Shaheen (c) c Ravindra b Henry 1

Abbas Afridi not out 15

Usama Mir not out 1

Extras: (b 4, lb 4) 8

Total: 20 Ov (RR: 6.70) 134/8

Fall of wickets: 1-0, 2-53, 3-88, 4-91, 5-91, 6-104, 7-114, 8-130

Bowling: Tim Southee 4-1-19-2, Matt Henry 4-0-30-2, Mitchell Santner 4-0-30-0, Lockie Ferguson 4-0-25-2, Ish Sodhi 4-0-22-2

New Zealand Innings

Allen c Haseebullah b Zaman 22

Ravindra c Zaman b Nawaz 1

Seifert lbw b Iftikhar 19

Young c Iftikhar Ahmed b Nawaz 12

Chapman run out (Zaman/Iftikhar) 1

Phillips c Abbas b Shaheen 26

Santner (c) c & b Usama Mir 4

Henry c & b Iftikhar Ahmed 1

Sodhi c Fakhar b Iftikhar 1

Southee not out 4

Ferguson b Shaheen 0

Extras:(lb 1) 1

Total: 17.2 Ov 92

Fall of wickets: 1-12, 2-30, 3-53, 4-54, 5-64, 6-69, 7-70, 8-72, 9-92, 10-92

Bowling: Shaheen Shah Afridi 3.2-0-20-2, Mohammad Nawaz 4-0-18-2, Zaman Khan 1-0-4-1, Usama Mir 4-0-21-1, Abbas Afridi 1-0-4-0, Iftikhar Ahmed 4-0-24-3

Match result: Pakistan won by 42 runs

Player of the match: Iftikhar Ahmed

Umpires: Chris Brown, Wayne Knights