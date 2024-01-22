McIlroy wins fourth Dubai Desert Classic title

DUBAI: Rory McIlroy won a record fourth Dubai Desert Classic title on Sunday by one shot after storming back from a 10-shot deficit going into the weekend at the Emirates Golf Club.
McIlroy made two massive birdie putts towards the end of the front nine - a 31-footer on the par-4 eighth, followed by a 16-footer on the ninth - to move to 15-under par and lead by three shots.
At the same time his playing partner and overnight leader American Cameron Young struggled and made the turn at two-over with two bogeys. On the back nine, McIlroy made a bogey on the par-5 13th and could not add another birdie, but that was enough for a winning total of 14-under par 274.
The 34-year-old has started the defence of his Race to Dubai Rankings with a runner-up finish and a win as he looks to become Europe´s Number One for a sixth time, moving to the top of the rankings for the 2024 title and the International Swing. “It´s a great start to the season,” he said.
“I started well last year with the win here. A couple of little things still to work on but these weeks are great. You learn a ton from them and obviously great to get the competition and come out on top as well.”
Poland´s Adrian Meronk once again showed his massive talent, and a last-hole birdie gave him a solo second place at 13-under par. World No 25 Young, searching for his first win on elite tours, finished third at 12-under par. With his fourth title at the Emirates Golf Club, the world No2 McIlroy surpassed South Africa´s Ernie Els and became the most successful player in the 35-year history of the championship.
Chile´s LIV Golf star Joaquin Niemann made the most of his limited starts on the European tour, finishing tied fourth at 10-under alongside Spain´s Pablo Larrazabal and Canada´s Aaron Cockerill.
LAHORE: Mohammad Naseem Akhtar came from 2-0 down to inflict a 5-3 defeat on former world champion Ahsan Ramzan on...
KARACHI: Pakistan Tennis Federation has made some key changes to the team for the Group I Davis Cup tie against India...
ISLAMABAD: Some important meetings will be held on Monday including one between Inter-Provincial Coordination ...
MUNICH: Mitchell Weiser stunned his former club with the only goal as Werder Bremen defeated Bayern Munich 1-0 on...
MELBOURNE: Novak Djokovic was at his dominant best in a straight-sets demolition job to reach the Australian Open...
CHRISTCHURCH: Pakistan´s spinners ran through New Zealand to pick up a consolation 42-run win in the fifth and final...