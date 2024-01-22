McIlroy wins fourth Dubai Desert Classic title

DUBAI: Rory McIlroy won a record fourth Dubai Desert Classic title on Sunday by one shot after storming back from a 10-shot deficit going into the weekend at the Emirates Golf Club.

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland poses with his trophy after winning the Hero Dubai Desert Classic on the Majlis Course at the Emirates Golf Club in Dubai on January 21, 2024. — AFP

McIlroy made two massive birdie putts towards the end of the front nine - a 31-footer on the par-4 eighth, followed by a 16-footer on the ninth - to move to 15-under par and lead by three shots.

At the same time his playing partner and overnight leader American Cameron Young struggled and made the turn at two-over with two bogeys. On the back nine, McIlroy made a bogey on the par-5 13th and could not add another birdie, but that was enough for a winning total of 14-under par 274.

The 34-year-old has started the defence of his Race to Dubai Rankings with a runner-up finish and a win as he looks to become Europe´s Number One for a sixth time, moving to the top of the rankings for the 2024 title and the International Swing. “It´s a great start to the season,” he said.

“I started well last year with the win here. A couple of little things still to work on but these weeks are great. You learn a ton from them and obviously great to get the competition and come out on top as well.”

Poland´s Adrian Meronk once again showed his massive talent, and a last-hole birdie gave him a solo second place at 13-under par. World No 25 Young, searching for his first win on elite tours, finished third at 12-under par. With his fourth title at the Emirates Golf Club, the world No2 McIlroy surpassed South Africa´s Ernie Els and became the most successful player in the 35-year history of the championship.

Chile´s LIV Golf star Joaquin Niemann made the most of his limited starts on the European tour, finishing tied fourth at 10-under alongside Spain´s Pablo Larrazabal and Canada´s Aaron Cockerill.