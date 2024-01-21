Pak team named for Junior Davis Cup

ISLAMABAD: Three-member Pakistan team has been named to compete in the Pre-Qualifying event of the A/O Davis Cup Junior 16 & under boys to be held in Sri Lanka from the 19th to the 24th of February 2024.

The team’s campaign will be led by Hamza Roman and includes Mikaeel Ali Baig and Abubakar Talha. Mikaeel is USA-based and was awarded a wild card.

Aqeel Khan will accompany the team as captain/coach.

The three-member team was selected following a series of trials held during the last week at the PTF Complex.