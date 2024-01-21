India’s Tata awarded IPL title rights for record $300 million

NEW DELHI: Corporate behemoth Tata Group has again been awarded title sponsorship rights of the Indian Premier League for five years, for a record sum of $300 million, the national cricket board said on Saturday.
Tata already holds the title sponsorship for the IPL and its sister competition, the Women´s Premier League, which staged its first tournament last year.
Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Jay Shah said the “unprecedented financial commitment reflects
the immense scale and global impact of the IPL on the international sports stage”.
The IPL attracts cricket´s top international stars with bumper salaries, and features 10 sides competing in the sport´s hugely popular Twenty20 format.
