Tanzania sack coach Amrouche

Tanzania’s Algerian head coach Adel Amrouche reacts during their Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) 2024 group F match against Morocco at Stade Laurent Pokou in San Pedro on January 17, 2024. — AFP

ABIDJAN: Tanzania fired coach Adel Amrouche on Friday after he was banned for eight matches and fined $10,000 over comments about Morocco, a Confederation of African Football (CAF) official told AFP.



His dismissal was confirmed by the Tanzanian Football Federation with Hemed Suleiman promoted from assistant coach to caretaker boss for the rest of the Africa Cup of Nations campaign.

Group F outsiders Tanzania lost 3-0 to Morocco on Wednesday in the Ivory Coast and play Zambia and the Democratic Republic of Congo in their other mini-league fixtures. Before Amrouche was axed, a CAF official said “(the organisation) has suspended the coach for eight matches after comments he made about Moroccan officials in a TV interview”.