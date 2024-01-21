Pakistan begin U19 WC campaign with win over Afghanistan

Under-19 cricket players can be seen during the Pak vs Afg match. — PCB website

LAHORE: Pakistan U-19 team kicked off their ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup campaign with a resounding victory over Afghanistan U-19, securing a convincing 181-run win in East London.

The Pakistan win was backed by stellar performances from Shahzeb Khan, who notched a century, and Obaid Shah, who impressed with four crucial wickets.

Opting to bat after winning the toss in their first Group D encounter, Pakistan U-19 posted a formidable total of 284 runs for the loss of 9 wickets in the allotted 50 overs. In response, the Afghanistan U-19 team struggled to cope with the Pakistani bowlers, getting bowled out for just 103 runs in 26.2 overs.

Captain Saad Baig contributed a valuable 55 runs from 52 balls, including 3 fours and 4 sixes. Riyazullah added 46 runs with 5 fours and 2 sixes, while Obedshah played an aggressive innings of 22 runs, including three sixes. The Afghan bowler Khalil Ahmed took four wickets but conceded 51 runs.

Chasing the target, Afghanistan U-19 faced early setbacks as Aamir Hasan dismissed Wafiullah in the first over. The Pakistan bowlers continued their excellent performance, restricting Afghanistan U-19 and not allowing any significant partnerships.