India name 12-member Davis Cup squad for Pak tour

ISLAMABAD: India have named a strong five-member team for the forthcoming Davis Cup Group I tie against Pakistan to be played on the Pakistan Sports Complex grass courts on February 5-6.

India's tennis team. — AFP/File

The team is led by former world No. 111 Ramkumar Ramanathan and includes top three-hundred-ranked player N. Shriram Balaji. Other members of the team are Yuki Bhambri, Saketh Myneni, and Niki Poonacha with S D Prajwal Dev selected as a reserve player.

Officials finalised to accompany the team to Pakistan are: Captain: Rohit Rajpal

Coach: Zeeshan Ali

Physios: Debashish Das & Anand Kumar

Manager: Anil Dhupar

Coordinator: Sunil Yajaman.

India’s tennis team is expected to arrive in Pakistan on February 29 to figure in the all-important Davis Cup tie, the winner of which will qualify to compete in the World Group Play Offs.

Earlier, the All Indian Tennis Association (AITA) had sent a list of 21 players and officials’ names for visa purposes which has now been reduced to the 12-member touring party that will travel to Pakistan for the tie.

The AITA has already submitted six members’ passports to the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi while the rest of the six passports are expected to be submitted on Monday.

“We have received names of the final touring party on Saturday. Earlier, the AITA had submitted almost 20 names but the final touring squad’s name have been shared in accordance with the International Tennis Federation (ITF) Davis Cup Committee instructions on Saturday,” one of the Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) officials when contacted said.

He confirmed that all the arrangements including the team’s boarding, and lodging as per their requirements have been finalized.