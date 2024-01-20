Asif and Sultan crash out of national snooker event

LAHORE: It was a shocking day for the country’s major cueists as two big casualties were witnessed when former world champion Mohammad Asif and defending champion Sultan Mohammad were crashed out of the 48h NBP National Snooker Championship being held at the NBP Sports Complex Karachi snooker arena on Friday.

This representational image shows Snooker balls on the snooker Table. — Pexels

NBP’s Asif, who was in a must win situation, went down to third seed Awais Ullah Munir of Punjab 4-0 with the frames score being 57-38, 58-0, 68-39, 71-0. The outcome also put Awais Ullah in the pre-quarter-finals. Although both Asif and Awais finished with two wins each but Asif’s twin wins were very narrow.

This was after a decade that the premier cueist Asif faced exit at the league stage of the country’s major event. This was also Asif’s first loss in the event. He had managed hard-earned victories in his previous two fixtures against Abdul Sattar of Sindh (4-3) before he came from 2-0 down to beat Farhan Noor of Punjab 4-2 in his second fixture the other day.

Meanwhile Sultan Mohammad of Sindh also had to face exit and so failed to defend his title. He was beaten by Muhammad Ijaz of Punjab 4-0 to put him out of the event. Ijaz, as a result, blasted his way into the knockout stage.

Sultan was also unlucky as he conceded walkover in his opener against Sohail Shehzad of Sindh due to fever. However, he latter defeated Fawad Khan of KP to stay alive but failed to deliver in his do or die battle against Ijaz in Group A.

Friday’s fixtures also fell curtain on the league stage of the 37-cueists event. And those who qualified for the pre-quarter-finals include Asjad Iqbal of National Bank, Ali Hamza of Sindh, Shahid Aftab of Punjab, Abdul Sattar of Sindh, Aakash Rafique of KP, Naseem Akhtar of Punjab, Ahsan Ramzan of Punjab, Muhammad Ijaz of Punjab, Muhammad Sajjad of National Bank, Shan Namat of Islamabad, Sohail Shehzad of Sindh, Haris Tahir of Punjab, Adil Khan of Balochistan, Abdul Javed of Islamabad, Awaisullah Munir of Punjab and Babar Masih of Punjab.

In other fixtures of the day Shan Namat of Islamabad beat Shah Khan of KP 4-3 with the frame score being 16-61, 67-59, 61-37, 85-8, 47-68, 31-66 (65), 86-0 (85). Former national champion Shahid Aftab of Punjab beat Sharjeel Mehmood of KP 4-1 with the frames score of 78-25(58), 68-16, 7-60, 80-40 (68), 58-44. Adil Khan of Balochistan whacked Zaib Khan of Balochistan 4-1 with the frames score of 82-0, 77-19 (62), 45-0, 83-11(73), 73-2.

Experienced Muhammad Sajjad of NBP defeated Punjab’s Naseem Akhtar 4-2, KP’s Aakash Rafique defeated Islamabad’s Abdul Javed 4-3 and Sindh’s Ali Hamza got the better of KP’s Sir Buland Khan 4-2.

In the pre-quarterfinals on Saturday (today) National Bank’s Asjad Iqbal will face Sindh’s Ali Hamza, Punjab’s Shahid Aftab will meet Sindh’s Abdul Sattar, KP’s Aakash Rafique will be pitted against Punjab’s Naseem Akhtar.