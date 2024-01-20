Lahore continue winning streak in Women’s T20

ISLAMABAD: Lahore continued winning streak beating Quetta by six wickets in the National Women’s T20 Tournament at Shoaib Akhtar Ground Friday.

Skipper Nida Dar can be seen receiving a player of the match in the National Women’s T20 Tournament at Shoaib Akhtar Ground on January 19, 2024. — X/@TheRealPCB

Quetta managed 115-7 in 20 overs with Lahore hitting the target in 16th over losing four wickets in the process. Multan and Karachi also won their matches. At Shoaib Akhtar Ground, Quetta posted 115-7 in 20 overs after choosing to bat first against Lahore. Quetta got off to a breezy start courtesy of a 41-run opening partnership between Fareeha Mahmood and Dua Majid. Fatima and Nashra picked up two wickets each, while Nida and Ayesha got a batter out each as well.

For Lahore, Skipper Nida Dar (38 not out) joined Sidra Nawaz (26 not out) on the crease. The duo put up an undefeated 53-run stand to take Lahore over the line, in the 16th over with six wickets in the bag.

At Ayub Park Ground in Rawalpindi, Muneeba Ali and Javeria Khan gave Karachi a solid start with a 63-run opening stand. Left-arm spinner Tania Saeed broke the partnership by removing Muneeba (36).

Yusra Amir added 25 from 26, including two boundaries before she was trapped leg-before by Waheeda. Tania was the most successful bowler for Rawalpindi, returning with two scalps. In reply, Fatima while leading from the front provided the first breakthrough for Karachi by removing Fajar Naveed (8) to bring the 39-run opening stand to an end. The top run-getter of the innings, Aima Saleem (24) was the next batter to fall when she was caught by Javeria off Maham Manzoor’s bowling.

For Rawalpindi, Waheeda, chipped in 23 off 20 balls before Omaima caught her off Rameen Shamim’s bowling. Arijah Haseeb (10) and Humna Bilal (10 not out) were the other contributors with the bat as Rawalpindi got to 109-9 in 20 overs, losing the game by 21 runs.

Peshawar could not capitalise on their decision to bat first and were bundled over for a measly 57 in 17.1 overs against Multan at Diamond Club Ground in Islamabad. Ayesha was the pick of bowlers for Multan, accounting for three wickets. Shahmeer and Asma bagged two scalps while Noor and Tasmia had one wicket each to their names.