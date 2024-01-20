Sammy returns as Zalmi’s head coach

LAHORE: Former West Indies skipper Darren Sammy will serve as head coach of Peshawar Zalmi in the HBL PSL 9 which will explode into action here at the Gaddafi Stadium on February 17.
“I am very happy and excited again to be associated with Peshawar Zalmi. Peshawar Zalmi is my family and excited for the PSL 9,” Sammy said. “Cannot wait to join my Zalmi family, eager and ready to fight for another title with men in yellow,” Sammy said in a message on X.
ADELAIDE: Australian Josh Hazlewood produced an inspired spell of seam bowling as Australia crushed the West Indies by...
ISLAMABAD: Mohammad Rizwan , the lone fighter for Pakistan in the batting line-up against New Zealand in the fourth...
LAHORE: In a nail-biting encounter, the Pakistan Hockey team showcased remarkable resilience, securing a crucial 3-3...
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan hockey team head coach was in upbeat mood ahead of the Olympic Qualifying round semi-final against...
LAHORE: Saad Baig, the captain of the Pakistan U19 cricket team, is setting his sights on leading his squad to victory...
MELBOURNE: Novak Djokovic was back to his ominous best on Friday with a straight-sets romp into the Australian Open...