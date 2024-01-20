Sammy returns as Zalmi’s head coach

LAHORE: Former West Indies skipper Darren Sammy will serve as head coach of Peshawar Zalmi in the HBL PSL 9 which will explode into action here at the Gaddafi Stadium on February 17.

Former West Indies skipper Darren Sammy. — PCB

“I am very happy and excited again to be associated with Peshawar Zalmi. Peshawar Zalmi is my family and excited for the PSL 9,” Sammy said. “Cannot wait to join my Zalmi family, eager and ready to fight for another title with men in yellow,” Sammy said in a message on X.