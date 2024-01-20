Usman, Khurram fail to impress in Kuwait

KARACHI: Pakistan's Usman Chand and Khurrum Inam failed to impress in the first qualification round at the Asian Shotgun Championship in Kuwait on Friday.

A general view of the shooting range where the Asian Shotgun Championship in Kuwait takes place can be seen in this image on October 22, 2023. — Facebook/Asian Shooting Confederation (ASC)

Usman scored 65 points (21, 22, 22) to take 35th position and Khurrum Inam scored 60 points (23, 19, 18) to secure 55th position in the first qualification round of Skeet event. They will play the second qualification round on Saturday (today). Earlier, Farrukh Nadeem got 27th position out of 57 shooters in trap event. Pakistan’s three shooters are participating in this event in the hopes of winning quota places for Paris 2024.