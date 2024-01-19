Changes likely in Pakistan lineup for 4th T20

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan are expected to make some changes and use the bench strength for the fourth T20 International of the series against New Zealand to be played at Christchurch today (Friday).

New Zealand´s Glenn Phillips (R) runs between the wickets while Pakistan´s Shaheen Shah Afridi look on during the third Twenty20 international cricket match between New Zealand and Pakistan University Oval in Dunedin on January 17, 2024. — AFP

The day/night match will start at 11.10am PST. Captain Shaheen Shah Afridi, who is seeking his first victory as a team leader, has already hinted at bringing in some changes. “Since the series has already been decided, we would try to give exposure to those players who are sitting at the bench and are waiting for their turn,”

Shaheen said in his post-match media talk the other day. Chances are there that Sahibzada Farhan and Haseebullah may be given the opportunity to flex their muscles on the tour.

“We have 14 more matches remaining in the run up to the T20 World Cup. Hopefully, all those, who are part of our plan, will get opportunities,” he said.