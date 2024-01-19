Asjad reaches pre-quarter-finals

LAHORE: Firing the highest break of the tournament, unseeded Asjad Iqbal of National Bank downed second seed Shan Namat of Islamabad 4-1 to blast his way into the pre-quarter-finals of the NBP 48th National Snooker Championship at the NBP Sports Complex Karachi on Thursday.

This still shows a moment as a player takes a shot during the NBP 48th National Snooker Championship at the NBP Sports Complex Karachi on January 18, 2024. — Facebook/Rocket Snooker Factory

Asjad, the 32 years old cueist from Sargodha, engineered a break of 128 in the third frame in the fixture against Shan Namat, the highest break of the 37-cueist event so far. Also qualifying for the pre-quarter-finals were Sohail Shehzad, Abdul Sattar, Ahsan Ramzan, Mohammad Naseem Akhtar, Mohammad Sajjad, Aakash Rafiq, Abdul Javed and Babar Masih.

Haris Tahir had already entered the last 16. The clash between Asjad and Shan Namat was a one-sided affair. Asjad kept a tight grip on the show. He won the first frame 62-34. He faced hiccup in the second frame when Namat grabbed it 52-60 but it dd not unsettle Asjad who showed the best he had and went on to win the next three frames 128-0, 79-19 and 70-44.

The frames score was 62-34, 52-60, 128-0, 79-18 (78), 70-44. Earlier in the day, Asjad whacked 11 years old Mohammad Sahil 4-0 of Sindh with the frames score being 72-13 (64), 65-15, 93-0 (93), 65-18 (64).

Asjad, with three wins in the five-man Group B, ensured his pre-quarter-finals spot. In the four-man Group A, Sohail Shehzad of Sindh defeated Fawad Khan of KP 4-2 to notch his third straight win. The frames score was 87-41 (66), 54-11, 61-16, 91-9 (67).

In Group F, the country’s seasoned cueist Mohammad Sajjad romped to his third straight win to qualify for the knockout stage when he defeated Ali Raza of Sindh 4-1 with the frames score being 62-28 (54), 80-44 (50), 67-12, 23-68, 61-24.

In the same group, Mohammad Naseem Akhtar of Punjab got walkover against Basit Ali of Balochistan, his third straight win which also enabled him to earn a last-16 spot. On Friday (today) Naseem and Sajjad will clash in their final pool show which will determine the group winner as both cueists have won three matches each.