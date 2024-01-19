Australia edge Syria 1-0 to reach Asian Cup knockouts

DOHA: Australia followed hosts and holders Qatar into the last 16 of the Asian Cup with an unconvincing 1-0 victory over Syria on Thursday.

Syria's Jalil Elias vies for the ball against Australia's Bruno Fornaroli during the Qatar 2023 AFC Asian Cup Group B football match at the Jassim bin Hamad Stadium in Doha on January 18, 2024. — AFP

Jackson Irvine scored the winner on the hour with his second goal of the tournament, swivelling in the box before poking the ball through the legs of goalkeeper Ahmad Madanieh. Graham Arnold´s Socceroos are into the knockouts with a group game to spare but will have to play better than this if they are to lift the Asian Cup for a second time.

India play Uzbekistan in the same group later in the day. Lower-ranked Syria nearly went ahead inside five minutes when their Colombian-born striker Pablo Sabbag pinged the ball off the foot of Australia´s post.

Sabbag was left bloodied in the face midway through the half after a stray forearm by Aiden O´Neill, and the midfielder was booked. But Australia, who reached the last 16 of the Qatar World Cup before a 2-1 defeat to eventual champions Argentina, were by now in control.

Arnold criticised his side for failing to make more of their set-pieces in their 2-0 opening win over India, and 10 minutes before the break Australia nearly went ahead from a corner. Defender Gethin Jones won the ball with a looping header and midfielder Irvine -- who scored in the India victory -- just failed to reach the ball on the stretch at the far post.