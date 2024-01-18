WAPDA, SBP secure victories in President’s Trophy

KARACHI: Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) emerged victorious against Ghani Glass, securing their fifth win in the tournament with a massive 294-run triumph.

This still shows a view of a cricket match between WAPDA and Ghani Glass at the State Bank of Pakistan Stadium in Karachi on January 17, 2024. — X/@TheRealPCBMedia

Meanwhile, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) exhibited dominance over the Higher Education Commission (HEC), clinching a comprehensive 10-wicket win. Ghani Glass, starting their innings at 7-1, struggled to build partnerships and lost wickets at regular intervals. Asif Afridi showcased his bowling prowess, claiming a five-wicket haul.

Ghani Glass were all out for 224 in 57.1 overs. Saeed Ali’s fifty was a lone resistance in the face of WAPDA’s bowling attack.

Asif Afridi’s exceptional spell, taking five wickets for 55 runs in 20 overs, played a pivotal role in WAPDA’s victory. WAPDA are to face Pakistan Television (PTV) in the upcoming round.

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) demonstrated their prowess over Higher Education Commission (HEC) who set them a target of 24 runs. SBP chased down the target in just 5.3 overs without losing any wickets, securing a resounding 10-wicket win. Kashif Bhatti’s bowling brilliance was on display as he claimed three wickets, helping dismiss HEC for a low score.

SBP, having won four gamaes in the tournament, are scheduled to face Ghani Glass in the next round, while HEC will compete against Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL).

Pakistan Television (PTV) had a dominant day against Khan Research Laboratories (KRL), with Waqar Hussain and Mohammad Suleman scoring splendid centuries. PTV declared their innings at 336-7, setting a challenging target of 426 for KRL. KRL require 331 runs to win with seven wickets in hand.