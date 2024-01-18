Shaheen lauds Babar’s show

ISLAMABAD: Shaheen Shah Afridi Wednesday lauded Babar Azam’s contribution in the T20 series which Pakistan have already lost 3-0, saying that the senior player has shown his utility with three fifties in a row.

Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi prepares to bowl during the third Twenty20 international cricket match between New Zealand and Pakistan University Oval in Dunedin on January 17, 2024. — AFP

Talking to the media following the third successive loss in the T20 series against New Zealand, he said Babar should have gotten the required support from the other end.

“He was outstanding with the bat but his innings alone were not enough to take the team home. He should have gotten the required support from the other end in order to achieve a win. No one else stayed long on the wicket to guide us home in any of the three matches and Babar was not able to finish it off. Following the Test series in Australia where Babar struggled, he has regained his form here. He has proved that he can regain his form at any time.”

Pakistan team captain added that the team is carrying some fresh faces that need more chances. “We are in the process of ascertaining which formation is best for us and what is the best combination of 15 for the World Cup.”