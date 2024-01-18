Allen’s 137 gives NZ series-clinching win over Pakistan

WELLINGTON: New Zealand sealed their T20 series against Pakistan with two games to spare Wednesday on the back of a record 137 off 62 balls by opener Finn Allen at University Oval in Dunedin.

New Zealand's Finn Allen (C) celebrates after scoring his century (100 runs) during the third Twenty20 international cricket match between New Zealand and Pakistan University Oval in Dunedin on January 17, 2024. — AFP

The Black Caps, sent in to bat in game three of the five-match series, won by 45 runs after posting a colossal 224 for seven and restricting Pakistan to 179 for seven. It followed their victories by 46 and 21 runs respectively in the first two matches.

The swashbuckling Allen, following on from his 74 off 41 balls in game two, frequently belted the ball out of the ground as he smashed 16 sixes and five fours in his whirlwind innings. The opener’s 137 is the highest score by a New Zealander in a T20 International, surpassing the previous best of 123 set by Brendon McCullum, and it equalled the world record of 16 sixes in an innings held by Afghanistan’s Hazratullah Zazai.

He took 27 off one over by Haris Rauf with three sixes, two fours and a single. Rauf conceded 60 off his four overs while Mohammad Nawaz gave up 44 and Shaheen Afridi 43.

After the early dismissal of Devon Conway for seven, Allen and Tim Seifert put on 125 for the second wicket, with Seifert only contributing 31 as he opted for singles to keep the hard-hitting opener on strike.

The umpires had to call for replacement balls three times, after Allen smacked missiles out of the ground. The opener was eventually undone in the 18th over when he was bowled by an off-cutter from Zaman Khan, who then applauded the New Zealand batsman as he left the field.

In reply, Pakistan never looked like getting close to the required 11.25 run rate. They reached 95 for two in the 11th over, but saw a clutch of wickets derail their chase, losing four for just 39 runs. Babar Azam top-scored with 58 off 37 deliveries while Mohammad Nawaz contributed 28 off 15 in a late cameo.

Pakistan won the toss

New Zealand

Finn Allen b Zaman Khan 137

Devon Conway c Nawaz b Rauf 7

Tim c Saim Ayub b Wasim Jnr 31

Daryl Mitchell c Zaman b Nawaz 8

Phillips c Saim Ayub b Shaheen 19

Mark Chapman c Wasim Jnr b Rauf 1

Santner (c) run out (Wasim/Shaheen) 4

Matt Henry not out 1

Ish Sodhi not out 3

Extras: (lb 5, w 8) 13

Total: (RR: 11.20) 224/7

Fall: 1-28, 2-153, 3-174, 4-203, 5-214, 6-219, 7-221

Bowling: Shaheen 4-0-43-1; Zaman Khan 4-0-37-1; Haris Rauf 4-0-60-2; Mohammad Nawaz 4-0-44-1; Mohammad Wasim 4-0-35-1

Pakistan

Saim Ayub c Ferguson b Southee 10

Rizwan c Seifert b Santner 24

Babar Azam c Phillips b Sodhi 58

Fakhar c Santner b Ferguson 19

Azam Khan c Phillips b Henry 10

Iftikhar Ahmed run out (Santner) 1

Nawaz c Seifert b Southee 28

Shaheen Shah Afridi (c) not out 16

Mohammad Wasim not out 1

Extras: (b 4, lb 4, w 4) 12

Total: (RR: 8.95) 179/7

Fall: 1-23, 2-62, 3-95, 4-115, 5-121, 6-134, 7-174

Bowling: Tim Southee 4-0-29-2; Matt Henry 4-0-51-1; Lockie Ferguson 4-0-27-1; Mitchell Santner 4-0-26-1; Ish Sodhi 4-0-38-1

Result: New Zealand won by 45 runs

Player of the match: Finn Allen

Umpires: Brown (NZ), Shaun Haig (NZ)