Pakistan beat China 2-0

LAHORE / KARACHI: Pakistan overcame China 2-0 to record their first victory in the Olympic qualifiers in Muscat, Oman, on Tuesday.

In the goalless first quarter, both teams displayed defensive game, but the third quarter saw some entertaining hockey as a couple of goal scoring chances were created by Pakistan. Pakistan’s continuous attacks bore fruit as Abu Bakr, the drag flicker, scored the first goal for Pakistan.

Pakistan's players celebrate after scoring a goal. — AFP/File

Pakistan forward missed a goal scoring chance when their forward did not connect the ball in front of the Chinese goal post when their defenders and goalkeeper had been dodged. In the 4th quarter, Pakistan played well, penetrated the Chinese circle and entered the D area resulting in PCs.

Abdul Rehman was successful in scoring the second goal on a rebound of PC. In the last few minutes of the 4th quarter Chinese team tried its level best and attacked Pakistani goal post, got a couple of PCs but failed to score any goal.

Pakistan had lost their first match against England on Monday by 6-1. Abdul Hanan Shahid managed to score the solitary goal for Pakistan, while England demonstrated superior strategy and execution.

Pakistan had four penalty corners during the match but could not capitalise on these opportunities. In contrast, England received 12 penalty corners, showcasing their dominance in set-piece situations.

England took an early lead and maintained control throughout the match. They scored two penalty corners, one penalty stroke, and three field goals, showcasing a well-executed game plan.