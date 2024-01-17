Abbas ruled out of third T20I

LAHORE: In a setback for the Pakistani cricket team, right-arm pacer Abbas Afridi has been ruled out of the third T20I against New Zealand. The decision stems from discomfort arising from a low-grade abdominal wall muscle strain, as revealed by medical scans.
Abbas’ scan results indicate a low-grade belly wall muscle stress, causing discomfort that necessitates his withdrawal from the third T20I. While the injury is deemed low-grade, the medical team will adopt a symptomatic management approach. Abbas will undergo treatment and rehabilitation to alleviate the strain.
Fortunately, the scans have not highlighted any significant injury, offering a positive outlook for Abbas Afridi’s recovery. The right-arm pacer’s availability for the remaining two games in the series is uncertain at this stage. A decision on his participation will be made after evaluating his progress during the rehabilitation process.
Meanwhile, the Pakistan cricket team engaged in a rigorous three-hour practice session in Dunedin as they prepare for the third T20 International scheduled for Wednesday (today).
