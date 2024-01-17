Abbas ruled out of third T20I

LAHORE: In a setback for the Pakistani cricket team, right-arm pacer Abbas Afridi has been ruled out of the third T20I against New Zealand. The decision stems from discomfort arising from a low-grade abdominal wall muscle strain, as revealed by medical scans.

Abbas’ scan results indicate a low-grade belly wall muscle stress, causing discomfort that necessitates his withdrawal from the third T20I. While the injury is deemed low-grade, the medical team will adopt a symptomatic management approach. Abbas will undergo treatment and rehabilitation to alleviate the strain.

Pakistan’s Abbas Afridi (R) celebrates the wicket of New Zealand’s Mark Chapman (L) during the second Twenty20 international cricket match between New Zealand and Pakistan at Seddon Park in Hamilton on January 14, 2024. — AFP

Fortunately, the scans have not highlighted any significant injury, offering a positive outlook for Abbas Afridi’s recovery. The right-arm pacer’s availability for the remaining two games in the series is uncertain at this stage. A decision on his participation will be made after evaluating his progress during the rehabilitation process.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan cricket team engaged in a rigorous three-hour practice session in Dunedin as they prepare for the third T20 International scheduled for Wednesday (today).