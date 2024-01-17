IHC defers PHF’s case for two weeks

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday deferred final arguments for two weeks on the petition filed against the nomination of the parallel president of the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF).

IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq has given two weeks to the government (Deputy Attorney General) to submit a reply to the petition filed on behalf of elected president PHF Brig (r) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar. Some fresh documents were submitted by the petitioner against the nomination of Tariq Masoori Bugti.

At the request of the Deputy Attorney General, the court has given two weeks to the government to submit the reply and prepare for the arguments. The fresh documents submitted by the elected president also included the undertaking submitted by the government with the IOC in 2014 that mentioned against any interference from the government in federation’s affairs.

The plea taken by the Khokhar’s legal team is that nowhere in the PHF’s constitution there is any room for direct nomination for the post, maintaining that only the federation’s Congress has the powers to elect the president and other office-bearers.