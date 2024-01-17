Ali’s seven-fer sets Ghani Glass 519 to win

KARACHI: The highlights of the second day of matches in the sixth round of the President Trophy cricket tournament were WAPDA’s Muhammad Akhlaq’s unbeaten double century and Ali Shafiq’s seven-wicket haul.

At the State Bank Stadium, Ghani Glass were bowled out for just 60 runs in response to WAPDA’s 212 runs. Right-arm fast bowler Ali Shafiq took 7 wickets for just 14 runs.

This image shows Betsman taking a run for scores in the President Trophy cricket tournament on January 16, 2024. — X/@TheRealPCBMedia

After taking a lead of 152 runs, WAPDA declared their second innings at 366 for 4. Mohammad Akhlaq batted aggressively and scored 202 not out off 199 balls. His innings included 18 fours and 10 sixes. Hasan Abid Kayani scored 63 runs.

Ghani Glass, chasing 519, had lost one wickets for 7 runs. In response to the Higher Education Commission’s (HEC) first innings score of 95, State Bank of Pakistan scored 307 for the loss of 5 wickets in their first innings at the National Bank Stadium in the allotted 80 overs. Umer Amin was dismissed for 158 runs which included 22 fours. Ramiz Aziz played an innings of 75 runs. Muhammad Junaid took three wickets.

HEC ended play on the second day for 224 with 7 out. Saad Khan scored 88 runs with the help of twelve fours and one six. In response to PTV’s score of 360, KRL were bowled out for 271 in their first innings at the UBL Sports Complex. Imran Rafiq scored 79 runs with the help of 14 fours and Abdul Faseeh scored 53 runs. Faisal Akram gave 95 runs and took 5 wickets. Muhammad Ibtasam dismissed 4 players for 68 runs.